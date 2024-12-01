Liverpool given transfer boost over 24y/o target who recently scored ‘Van Basten’-esque goal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to have been handed some good news regarding one reported transfer target.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has been the subject of scouting missions from the Reds, with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are analysing prospective recruits for areas of Arne Slot’s squad where replacements might be needed in 2025.

The Merseysiders’ rumoured interest in the 24-year-old comes amid ongoing uncertainty over Mo Salah’s future after he openly stated last week that he’s yet to be offered a new contract at Anfield.

Bournemouth open to offers for Liverpool-linked Semenyo

According to Football Insider, the Cherries are reportedly open to listening to offers for the Ghana international, in whom Liverpool are maintaining an interest.

Bournemouth won’t stand in Semenyo’s way if he wishes to move on from the Vitality Stadium, although any prospective Reds raid for the forward would be put on the back burner until the summer.

It’s understood that Edwards and Hughes are prioritising other areas of the squad for the January transfer window, while the south coast club would be highly reluctant to part with the 24-year-old midway through the season.

Will Liverpool push for Semenyo in 2025?

Semenyo has a decent return of four goals in 12 Premier League games so far this term, with the most recent of those coming in a 2-1 win over Manchester City a month ago (Transfermarkt).

That strike wowed Dimitar Berbatov, who said on Sky Sports (4 November, 19:30) that the Ghanaian’s touch was ‘world-class’, and the ex-Tottenham striker even labelled it a ‘pure Marco van Basten goal’.

Depending on how the 24-year-old performs for the rest of this season, and depending on where Bournemouth finish in the Premier League table, the Cherries could find themselves fielding some substantial offers for the winger.

Right now there wouldn’t appear to be any great need for Liverpool to push hard for Semenyo, given the level of competition for attacking berths at Anfield. However, if that were to change – for instance, if Salah does depart in 2025 – that might well alter the thinking from Edwards and Hughes.

The Ghana forward could possibly be one to keep an eye on over the coming months.