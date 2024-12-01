(Video) Daniel Sturridge trots out famous film quote in impassioned Mo Salah contract plea

Image via Sky Sports

Daniel Sturridge turned to a famous movie quite to make a plea to the Liverpool hierarchy regarding Mo Salah amid ongoing uncertainty over the Egyptian’s future at Anfield.

The 32-year-old publicly revealed last week that he’s yet to be offered a new contract by the Reds with just seven months remaining on his current deal, and he hinted after today’s win over Manchester City that it could be his last time facing Pep Guardiola’s side.

That remarks may have prompted fresh panic among LFC fans who witnessed him scoring his 13th goal of the season, and his 224th in total for the club, in the 2-0 victory on Merseyside this evening.

Sturridge begs Liverpool to show Salah the money

When asked on Sky Sports punditry duty what Liverpool should do regarding Salah and his contract situation, Sturridge turned to a well-known line from a 1996 film by proclaiming: “It’s a Jerry Maguire moment. You’ve got to ‘show me the money’!

“It’s as simple as it gets. These types of players – he’s scored, what is it now, 224 goals for the club. This season, top scorer, assists on top of that. Where do you replace those numbers?”

Salah defies conventional wisdom

Reference to mid-90s cinema aside, Sturridge speaks with absolute sense about Salah’s situation at Liverpool, just as fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane did after today’s match.

We know that it mightn’t be the most conventional of business decisions to hand a long-term contract to a footballer who turns 33 next June and is already his club’s best-paid player on £350,000 per week (Capology), but convention goes out the window when we’re discussing the Egyptian.

He needs only five more goals to surpass the great Billy Liddell in fourth place in the Reds’ all-time scoring charts, and it’s not wholly unthinkable that he could catch Gordon Hodgson in third (currently 17 ahead) before the end of the season (lfchistory.net).

FSG won’t make the populist decision just because the fans want them to, but surely they can’t be so negligent as to not be paying attention to what Salah has delivered – and keeps delivering – for Liverpool.

Sturridge might need to shout that Jerry Maguire quote a little louder just to make sure that it gets through to Richard Hughes and co!

You can view Sturridge’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: