Forget Mo Salah: Gakpo goal simply doesn’t happen without Trent Alexander-Arnold’s crazy pass

Arne Slot will have got exactly what he was looking for from Liverpool in the opening 20 minutes of action against Pep Gurdiola’s struggling Manchester City.

The Merseyside giants took the lead in the 12th minute, with Mo Salah providing a frankly jaw-dropping ball across the face of goal for Cody Gakpo to tuck in at the far post.

A goal, one might dare say, that perfectly fits the blueprint of the Dutch international’s demands. Killing the opposition with passes in the right moment indeed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold proves his worth against Man City

Any doubting that Liverpool should move heaven and earth to extend Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract, will surely have changed their mind during City’s Anfield visit.

Our Egyptian King will deservedly earn a huge chunk of the credit for his involvement in our first-half opener. That said, those looking back at the highlights reel would do well to focus on our vice skipper’s line-breaking pass that found Salah in space on the right flank.

You can catch the footage below, courtesy of ESPN:

CODY GAKPO 1-0 Trent’s insane pass to Mo.

Salah’s incredible assist.

Gakpo delivering again from the left! pic.twitter.com/Ajt5OF3iqi — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) December 1, 2024

Our Academy graduate won’t get his name on the scoresheet, but it’s exactly the kind of contribution that proves his ongoing value in this Liverpool starting XI. Even if he is required to be slightly more reserved in Slot’s system.

Man City stats prove Trent Alexander-Arnold’s underrated quality

The globe is more than aware of our right fullback’s prowess on the ball. Sadly, pundits and rival fans alike are less convinced of Trent’s work against the ball.

If Alexander-Arnold’s stats against Manchester City offer any indication, it’s that the 26-year-old is owed far more praise in that department than he currently receives.

Sofascore handed the right-back a 6.9/10 rating (with 33 minutes played):

→ 3/4 ground duels won

→ 2 tackles

→ Dribbles past once

→ 77% pass completion rate (17/22)

→ 3/4 long balls completed

