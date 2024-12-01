Prominent Labour MP sends Liverpool clear Salah contract message amid ‘last City game’ worry

(Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Zarah Sultana has urged Liverpool Football Club to hand Mo Salah a contract extension.

The comments from the Labour Party backbencher surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) after the Reds defeated title rivals Manchester City 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The Egyptian international played a key part in ensuring the Reds went home with three points in the bag, netting a 78th-minute penalty after Stefan Ortega brought Luis Diaz down in the box.

Zarah Sultana: Give Mo Salah a new contract

We couldn’t agree more, Zarah!

For Liverpool, of course, it’s not as clear-cut as rewarding the Egyptian King for his superb form in the 2024/25 season.

👋🏽 @LFC, give Mo Salah a new contract NOW. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) December 1, 2024

There’s every chance we could see Arne Slot lead us to our 20th Premier League title at the first time of asking if we can maintain current performance levels. If so, the Dutchman will have our No.11 to thank in large part for helping fire us to our second league crown in five years.

Mo Salah makes contract feelings clear once more

Say what you will about the public nature of Salah’s contract comments in the aftermath of a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

They haven’t steered Liverpool off-course in the slightest, whilst the 32-year-old has once again signposted his desire to stay put at Anfield.

“Honestly it’s in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it,” the 32-year-old told reporters.

“The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

Potential financial demands aside, he’s continuing to justify that position given this was his 13th goal for the club this term (24 goal contributions across 20 games in total).

Richard Hughes and Co. will rightly be worrying about the future and the implications of seriously tweaking our wage structure once more.

But can we honestly say that Salah is replaceable in the current market?

