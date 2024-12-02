Alan Shearer says Liverpool look just as good without world-class player on the pitch

(Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport)

It takes some going for Liverpool to successfully navigate life without the talents of Alisson Becker at their disposal.

Remarkably, however, Arne Slot’s men have managed to do just that in consecutive meetings with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Two games, two clean sheets and four goals scored against the European and English champions should send a clear message to all involved.

This isn’t the transitionary season most expected after Jurgen Klopp’s departure in the summer – Liverpool are in it for the long haul in every competition.

Alan Shearer impressed with Caoimhin Kelleher

Alan Shearer was left particularly impressed with the manner in which the Reds have gone about their business with backup shotstopper Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

“Liverpool were defensively solid and well organised too. They had injuries to contend with at the back – Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley were both absent after getting injured against Real, but it did not seem to matter,” the former England international wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“It is the same right through the team. They have been without Alisson, who is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, since the end of October but no-one ever mentions he is missing, because of the form of Caoimhin Kelleher.

“That depth of quality means Slot has options and the ability to rotate his players, particularly in midfield.”

And why shouldn’t the 54-year-old remark on the Republic of Ireland international’s form?

In 11 appearances for Slot’s men this term, the former Ringmahon Rangers star has kept six clean sheets and helped oversee 10 wins (and one 2-2 draw against Arsenal).

The Dutch head coach has already made clear that our goalkeeping hierarchy will see Alisson return between the posts as soon as he’s fully fit.

In a merit-based system, however, one could fairly argue that Kelleher shouldn’t be going anywhere.

When will Alisson Becker be back on the pitch?

The Brazilian has yet to be included in a matchday squad since the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace back in early October.

The hamstring injury suffered at Selhurst Park looks potentially set to keep Alisson sidelined for a short while. We’d be surprised if it was a significantly more extensive period given the No.1 has already been seen out on the training ground doing individual work.

