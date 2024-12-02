‘What is FSG waiting for?’ – Journalist urges Liverpool to act swiftly on ‘no-brainer’ situation

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ask any Liverpool fan and they’d probably tell you that handing Mo Salah a contract extension should be a ‘no-brainer’.

That’s exactly the term which was used by one journalist to describe the 32-year-old’s situation at Anfield, where he has just seven months remaining on his current deal and has publicly made very clear that he wants to remain on Merseyside beyond this season.

Earlier today, The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes reported that the Egyptian would readily sign a one-year extension if it’s offered to him, although he’s understood to be growing increasingly agitated over how the LFC hierarchy have handled the contract negotiations so far.

One-year extension for Salah deemed a ‘no-brainer’

In a subsequent article for The Athletic, Andy Jones wrote at length about why Liverpool should ‘waste no more time’ in offering Salah an extra 12 months, arguing that his form would more than justify a new deal and that it’d afford the club more time to look towards a long-term successor.

The journalist stated: “If Mohamed Salah is ready to accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool, as The Athletic revealed earlier today, the club’s owners at Fenway Sports Group (FSG) need waste no more time. This really is a no-brainer.”

Jones added: “It still feels the best solution for both the short and long term; helping keep Liverpool on course for glory at home and abroad this season – not to mention Salah’s desire to be recognised globally with a Ballon d’Or trophy, the award given annually to the best footballer in the game over the previous 12 months – while removing the sense of urgency around bringing in his ultimate successor.

“It feels like everyone would win. So what is FSG waiting for?”

No excuse for Liverpool not to give Salah at least an extra year

In that piece for The Athletic, Jones has put forward numerous points which’ll surely have many Liverpool fans nodding in firm agreement.

Not many players of Salah’s age and £350,000-per-week salary could justify a lengthy contract extension, but the Egyptian’s consistent goalscoring brilliance (224 and counting for the Reds) qualifies him to be treated as an exceptional case.

Also, if keeping him on for even an extra year would carry an element of risk in case his performances decline in 2025 and beyond, it’d still seem far less of a gamble than letting him leave and trying to bring in a replacement of similar quality and output.

A 12-month extension would alleviate any immediate fears about losing Salah on a free transfer while also giving FSG scope to identify the right player to fill his enormous shoes once he eventually departs.

Jones is absolutely right – keeping the Egyptian for at least an extra year is the definition of a ‘no-brainer’. We can only hope that’s also the mindset of those making the big decisions at Anfield.