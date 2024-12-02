Reported £50m Real Madrid transfer plan could give Liverpool fans two big reasons to cheer

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have inflicted plenty of misery on Liverpool fans over the past decade, although they could now be exploring one plan which’d delight the Merseyside faithful.

For the past several months, the Champions League holders have been heavily linked with a potential move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s now into the final seven months of his current contract at Anfield.

It’s no secret that Los Blancos have had a long-standing admiration for the Reds’ vice-captain, but it’s now been reported that they could turn their attention elsewhere in their pursuit of a new right-back.

Real Madrid eyeing Dalot as Trent alternative

According to Pete Hall for The i Paper on Monday evening, Real Madrid are now plotting a £50m bid for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot in the January transfer window, with the LaLiga champions no longer willing to wait for Trent’s Liverpool contract to expire next summer.

With Dani Carvajal ruled out injured for the rest of the season and Carlo Ancelotti having to utilise several players out of position at right-back, there’s a sense of urgency for the Bernabeu giants about bringing in a new recruit in that area of the pitch.

Los Blancos have failed to make much headwway with their pursuit of the Reds’ vice-captain and have duly begun exploring alternatives, with the Old Trafford defender being identified as one possibility.

It’s added that United could be open to selling Dalot in order to raise funds for Ruben Amorim’s reported transfer targets, which might help to facilitate a move occurring in January.

Real Madrid signing Dalot would be doubly delightful for Liverpool fans

If Real Madrid were to abandon their pursuit of Trent and instead succeed in luring the Portugal right-back from Old Trafford, it’d provide a double dose of delight for Liverpool fans.

Not only would it remove the primary suitor for our vice-captain, who’ll hopefully sign a contract extension in the coming weeks, it’d also see our arch-rivals’ squad being weakened by the loss of a player who’s believed to have already made an impression on new United boss Amorim.

Of course, any such transfer wouldn’t take place until January at the earliest, and if the England international hasn’t committed to a new deal by then, he’d be free to speak with clubs from outside this country about a possible pre-contract agreement.

Even if Real Madrid secure Dalot, Liverpool can’t afford to get complacent about Trent, whose situation at Anfield remains worryingly delicate.

Hopefully his eye-catching performances on the pitch, such as the one he gave against Manchester City yesterday, will prompt FSG to hand him a contract offer that he simply can’t refuse, thus committing his future to his boyhood club for the prime years of his career.