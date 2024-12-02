“I don’t agree with him”: Sturridge calls out Mo Salah and clashes with Carragher

Image via Sky Sports

Liverpool are loving life at the moment but it’s hard to think that the distraction of Mo Salah’s contract isn’t slightly hampering the appreciation the club should be receiving.

The future of the Egyptian King was once again a topic of discussion on Sky Sports and Daniel Sturridge added his thoughts: “[Salah’s] gone about it the way he feels is going to get him the result he wants, do I agree with it? No, I don’t agree with it.”

To which Jamie Carragher added: “So you agree with me?”

Before our former striker replied: “No, I don’t agree with you, I don’t agree with him. But what I’m saying is personality, he is going and he’s speaking more with the press more now.”

The Scouser asked again: “So do you agree with that, do you think that’s right or wrong?”

Before the ex-teammate of Mo Salah stated: “What I’m saying to you is players who have individual mindsets go about things in their own way.”

It was an exchange that got a little heated but showed two passionate opinions of this whole contract saga.

Mo Salah’s contract is causing huge debate in the media

This all centres around comments made by our former defender when he labelled the Egyptian as ‘selfish’ for speaking about his own contract after the victory over Southampton.

It seems that the former Chelsea striker is saying he doesn’t agree with this stance but also isn’t too happy with the decision of our attacker to speak with the press more now than he has in the past.

It’s hard to see what the clash is then about but it just shows how volatile this situation is becoming for anyone in the Red camp.

Steve McManaman was sharing his insight on the current negotiations that he claims are taking place, meaning there is certainly a chance for light at the end of the tunnel.

All we can do now is wait and hope that player, club and supporters can all end this situation in a happy place where our main goal scorer commits his future to the club sat top of the Premier League.

You can watch Carragher and Sturridge’s disagreement over Salah (from 7:14) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

