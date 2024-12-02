Pep Guardiola hails ‘amazing’ Liverpool colossus who he claimed Slot is using in wrong position

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on one Liverpool player after their win over Manchester City on Sunday, and claimed that Arne Slot is actually deploying him out of position.

A few of the visitors’ starting line-up were utilised in unfamiliar roles yesterday, with playmaker Bernardo Silva in a deep-lying position and centre-back Manuel Akanji stepping into midfield at times.

There was a certain irony to the Portugal international playing as a number 6 when his manager later noted that his counterpart in the home dugout at Anfield has been doing the same with Ryan Gravenberch.

Guardiola makes positional claim about Gravenberch

Speaking to reporters after the match on Sunday, Guardiola said (via Liverpool World): “I just say thank you to Bernardo, to Manu [Akanji], to Rico [Lewis] for playing in a position they’re not used to, to fight against Gravenberch.

“Gravenberch is a No.10, how the first control is amazing enough to attack to the next line of [Alexis] Mac Allister – an experienced player – of [Dominik] Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, and all of the players they have.”

A surprising take by Guardiola

Considering the remarkable success that Gravenberch has enjoyed since being deployed as a defensive midfielder by Slot, it’s surprising to hear Guardiola label him as a number 10, particularly when the 22-year-old has hardly ever played in that position in his career.

Of the Dutchman’s 193 senior club appearances, just three have been as an attacking midfielder, all of which came during his unhappy season at Bayern Munich in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool already have the likes of Szoboszlai, Jones and the returning Harvey Elliott to line up just behind the central striker, so we don’t envisage Jurgen Klopp’s successor altering the ex-Ajax youngster’s role in the team any time soon.

Where we do agree with Guardiola is his praise for Gravenberch’s abilities, with the Netherlands international brimming with so much confidence that he made a mockery of Phil Foden with a majestic turn which prompted the reigning PFA Player of the Year to pull him back and pick up an immediate yellow card.

We’d venture to suggest that, right now, the Man City boss would love to have our number 38 to call upon, considering his own team’s struggles all over the pitch.