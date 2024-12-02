Carragher: ‘unbelievable’ performance from Liverpool stalwart vs Man City will end ‘silly debate’

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool enjoyed a brilliant day at Anfield and Jamie Carragher saw enough from one player to make a very bold claim about him.

Taking to X, the Scouser wrote: ‘VVD performance today was unbelievable! (I know he made a mistake at the end!)

‘He made Erling Haaland look like Alf-Inge Haaland! The best striker v best CB should be a great battle, but it’s so easy for him.

‘He’s the best CB we’ve ever seen in the PL, I know the replies will scream Liverpool bias!!!! Or compare trophies to others but that’s all nonsense. I always said it was John Terry before VVD came along & he played for one of my biggest rivals in Chelsea!!

‘Trophies depend on your team or money or timing. All great defenders of the past had attackers who caused them problems, but who ever causes VVD any??

‘He’s just played against Mbappe & Haaland in the last four days & played them with such ease he could’ve played with a cigar!!!! Please stop this silly debate about the best CB, it’s not even close.’

It’s quite the comment from the pundit who clearly knows remarks like this about players for the club he used to represent are often taken as biased but it’s hard to argue against this one.

Virgil van Dijk was in sublime form against Manchester City

If it wasn’t for one mistake, it would be fair to say that the performance from the Dutchman was one of the greatest from any central defender we’ve seen in recent memory.

Thankfully for our No.4 and us, we had Caoimhin Kelleher to save the day and ensure we could close out a mammoth victory.

We saw from the defender’s on-field celebrations with Darwin Nunez in the closing stages of the match, just how much a win of this magnitude meant to him.

With the 46-year-old’s comments around Mo Salah’s contract situation causing such debate with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, it’s nice to see more comments haven’t been made here about the captain of the Netherlands.

What this all shows though is that we can’t afford to lose the 33-year-old this summer.

