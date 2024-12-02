(Video) Accrington Stanley striker’s wild reaction to Liverpool FA Cup draw caught on camera

Image via @ConnorWoods98 on X

Accrington Stanley will provide the opposition for Liverpool in the third round of this season’s FA Cup, and it’s fair to say that one of their players is excited about the imminent trip to Anfield!

Having defeated Rushall Olympic and Swindon Town in their two games in the competition so far, the League Two outfit were rewarded with a plum tie against the Premier League leaders when the top-flight sides enter the tournament next month.

The Lancashire club have only met the Reds once before in a competitive fixture, which was also in round three of the FA Cup all the way back in 1956 (a 2-0 home win at Anfield).

Accrington striker reacts gleefully to drawing Liverpool

Accrington striker Josh Woods is a boyhood Liverpool fan, and his reaction to his current club being drawn against the Merseysiders was caught on camera.

As he watched the draw unfold at home, he jumped off the couch and screamed with hysteric glee upon realising that he’ll get to take on the Reds on the weekend of 11/12 January.

What an occasion for Accrington!

The 24-year-old’s wholesome reaction to the FA Cup draw shows just why the world’s longest-running football competition still has a special place in the hearts of fans throughout England.

In an era where unpleasant matters such as Financial Fair Play and VAR all too often dominate the headlines, it’s refreshing to see that a traditional tournament which has stood the test of time can still elicit such joy among players and supporters.

For Accrington, who currently sit 19th in League Two, the chance to take on Liverpool will provide an unforgettable occasion no matter the result, and it’s a fixture which we imagine will be selected for live TV coverage.

Woods’ reaction to the draw was brilliant to witness, although we obviously hope that he and his teammates don’t cause an almighty upset at Anfield in a few weeks’ time!

You can watch Woods’ reaction to Accrington being drawn against Liverpool below, via @ConnorWoods98 on X: