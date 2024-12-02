‘Did you see…’ – Gary Lineker drops claim on Salah’s Liverpool future after post-match remark

(Photo by Tom Dulat and Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker has claimed that Mo Salah’s latest public comments about his contract situation at Liverpool offer a strong hint that the player wants to remain at the club.

The 32-year-old’s current deal now has just seven months to run, and he put the cat among the pigeons last week by telling reporters that he’s yet to be offered new terms at Anfield.

He addressed his future once more after the 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday by remarking that it could be his ‘last’ time facing Pep Guardiola’s side for the Reds and that he wanted to ‘enjoy it’.

Lineker claims Salah wants to stay at Liverpool

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker interpreted that latest public utterance from Salah as a sign that he wants to stay at Liverpool and is desperate for them to offer him a new contract which’d be to his liking.

The Match of the Day host said: “Did you see Mo Salah again saying, well, you know, this is probably the last game I’ll play against Manchester City at Anfield, so it had to be a really good one.

“The way he’s saying these things, I think it’s almost part of his negotiations that he’s, I think, genuinely interested in staying. I think if he was going to go, he’d be quiet on things like that. Now I might be wrong, I’m only guessing on this, but time will tell.”

Let’s hope that Lineker’s hunch is right

As Lineker says, the regularity with which Salah has been discussing his contract situation in public recently offers a strong hint that he sees his medium-term future at Liverpool rather than elsewhere.

The Egyptian will know full well that Reds fans will be praying for him to stay put; and by addressing the matter in front of the media, it’s as if he’s telling Richard Hughes and FSG that the ball is in their court and to remunerate him appropriately if they want to keep him.

Jamie Carragher scorned the 32-year-old for being ‘selfish‘ by speaking publicly about the situation, but the player has every right to make his feelings known. Also, to put it mildly, our number 11 has done more than enough to justify going public with his stance.

We can’t imagine that Liverpool wouldn’t be trying hard to keep Salah at the club, and it makes sense that they don’t want to put strain on a rigid wage structure, but it’d be incredibly negligent to let him leave on a free transfer next year just because they couldn’t offer him the terms that he desires.

Let’s hope that Lineker’s hunch is correct and that the Egyptian King will continue to bang in the goals left, right and centre at Anfield beyond the end of this season.