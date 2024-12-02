‘It’s bleak’: Micah Richards reacts to what Liverpool have done recently

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

The title race isn’t over until it’s over, but Liverpool fans will rightly feel jubilant looking at the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Whilst it should be remembered that only nine points separate Arne Slot’s men from Arsenal, a whopping 11-point gap to the incumbent champions feels like a significant amount of breathing space.

The question now is whether the Merseysiders can capitalise and successfully navigate a few prominent upcoming banana skins in the form of, for instance, the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

You’d be hard-pressed not to put your faith in the Dutch head coach after having overseen consecutive wins against the European and English top-flight champions!

Micah Richards can’t see Man City catching Liverpool

Micah Richards didn’t go quite as far as saying the title was completely in Liverpool’s hands after the 90 minutes had gone at Anfield.

Nonetheless, the commentator painted a ‘bleak’ picture of his old club’s involvement in the title race as the Reds secured an 11th league win of the 2024/25 campaign.

“It’s bleak. I’m not going to rule City out completely because football can be like that, but I can’t see them catching Liverpool,” the former defender spoke on Sky Sports‘ coverage.

The Anfield-based outfit is set to take on Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday evening.

Are Man City out of the title race?

It’s still far too early to make a definitive statement on that front, even if the odds are very much in our favour.

We certainly agree with Gary Neville’s view that the title race in proper won’t set in motion until April, by which point Liverpool may well have been forced to weather a potential rough patch in results.

Alternatively, of course, there’s every possibility that this Slot machine will keep on delivering well into the new year.

Matters certainly won’t be helped by Manchester City’s upcoming run of league games, including hosting an in-form Nottingham Forest side, a trip to Selhurst Park and then hosting Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United.

The Sky Blues could conceivably drop further points in any one of these fixtures on current form. At that point, the pressure will be increasingly on Arsenal to deliver.

