‘They’re going to win the league, 100%’: Ex-Red makes bold Liverpool title prediction

Liverpool are in dreamland at present and after a 2-0 victory over Manchester City put us 11 points clear of them, supporters are starting to dream.

Speaking on Premier League Productions about his former club’s title chances, Michael Owen said: “It sounds boring and monotonous but it’s a game at a time because things can go wrong quite quickly.

“But at the moment, I mean, if Liverpool keep this form – they’re going to win the league, 100%.”

If anyone knows anything about sounding boring and monotonous, it’s the ex-Manchester United striker but this is an insight into how we can clinch the ultimate trophy.

Liverpool have a massive chance to win the Premier League this season

Our performance against Pep Guardiola’s side has been so widely appreciated that it’s hard not to start thinking about how far we could go this season.

Opta has our current chances of ultimate glory at over 85% and that’s something that many didn’t see coming when Arne Slot walked onto the sideline for the first time as head coach this summer.

Now it’s about maintaining our form and attempting to balance the pursuit of four trophies with injuries and fitness that will be part of the squad.

It’s easy to forget how limited the team currently is due to the number of sidelined options and let’s hope we don’t see this negatively effect us in the coming weeks.

With December being a notoriously exhausting month, we must try and maintain this buffer that been opened up to the teams below us and potentially make it even more emphatic if possible.

You can watch Michael Owen’s comments on Liverpool (from 20:40) courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Football Show on YouTube):

