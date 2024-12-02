Owen: Man City ‘complaint’ for Salah offside in penalty build up will start ‘debate’

Pictures via Premier League Productions

Liverpool enjoyed a memorable afternoon’s work against Manchester City but Michael Owen believes that the away side has some case for thinking that one goal shouldn’t have stood.

Speaking about the build-up to the foul on Luis Diaz for the penalty that was ultimately converted to double our lead, the former striker had some opinions: “I think the one complaint here for Manchester City is that Mo Salah was in an offside position.

“You see him there at the top of the screen and he starts making a move towards the ball, however, you know, that’s the debate.”

It’s certainly something that has been discussed by some rival supporters online and thus it’s no surprise to see the ex-Manchester United forward peddling the argument here.

Mo Salah scored the penalty that some think shouldn’t have stood

Although our Egyptian King was in an offside position when the ball was played through on goal, you can see that he running towards the goal was purely to support his teammate and not to take over himself.

It meant that, as did happen after the foul by Stefan Ortega, should the ball not end up in the back of the net then the 32-year-old would be first on the scene to attempt to fire the ball home.

You can even see the goalkeeper realise that’s what had happened and that caused him to recklessly collide with our Colombian winger.

Our No.11 was soon collecting the ball and completing some keepy-ups inside the box, illustrating how concerned he was with any potential debate over the incident.

Now we await some more concrete news of a new contract, something Steve McManman tried to shed some light on.

You can watch Michael Owen’s comments on the potential offside for Salah (from 50:18) courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Football Show on YouTube):

