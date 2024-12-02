‘Several sources believe’ – Huge Liverpool contract update now coming out of Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has divided pundits over his public display of frustration over the perceived lack of progress in contract talks with the club.

Talks between the player’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, and the Anfield-based outfit are understood to be positive. However, the No.11’s frustration is somewhat understandable given only 30 days remain until he, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, can begin negotiating pre-contract terms with an overseas outfit.

The Egyptian has made it abundantly clear that this eventuality would not be his first choice. He spoke in glowing terms of his relationship with the fanbase amid a season in which the club tops the charts domestically and abroad.

Mo Salah contract: Liverpool star using PSG

It’s hardly the first time we’ve seen French giants PSG linked with Mo Salah’s services.

More recent fuel was added to the fire after reports emerged back in mid-October that Luis Enrique had identified the attacker as a potentially ‘ideal’ signing.

Any suggestions that the duo are in talks over a potential switch to Ligue 1 for 2025/26, however, are well wide of the mark, according to Ben Jacobs on X (formerly Twitter).

Understand PSG are not currently negotiating with Mo Salah. Salah has a long-standing friendship with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but the French champions haven’t made any approach to date. Several sources believe Salah is using PSG to put pressure on #LFC.🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/NPkZPrvVOZ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 2, 2024

If anything, the French champions should merely be seen as a means to an end – that end, hopefully, being a contract extension at Anfield.

What does Mo Salah want?

The Athletic astonishingly revealed that the former Chelsea forward would be open to committing to an extra year alone.

We can put two and two together and appreciate that this likely isn’t an ideal situation for Salah or his entourage, who would surely rather see his current performance levels reflected in at least a longer contract.

One might dare say that he’s earned that reward given that there appear to be limited warning signings with regard to his potential longevity in the English top-flight.

With the greatest of respect to Richard Hughes and his recruitment team – if they don’t snap Salah’s arm off for that deal, it would be foolish beyond comprehension.

At the very least, it gives us some breathing space to consider the prospect of a longer-extension beyond 2026 and turn our full focus to Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk’s expiring contracts.