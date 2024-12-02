(Video) Bernardo Silva instantly backs away after Salah confronts him over cynical challenge

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There will come a season, perhaps the current 2024/25 campaign, in which Liverpool fans will have to actually say goodbye to Mo Salah.

It’s happened to the greatest Premier League stars to have graced the game. No doubt Arsenal fans could not conceive of a time in which Thierry Henry would depart the club. No doubt Chelsea fans couldn’t imagine life without Didier Drogba.

The Egyptian King’s time, even if he is doing all he can to stay in immaculate physical shape, will eventually come to pass.

That all said, it would not currently seem right to end that relationship in the summer of 2025 when his current terms are due to expire. If anything, it would seem a criminal waste of talent.

Mo Salah still has so much fight left to give

It’s a moment that won’t be meditated on to a great degree, especially when compared to his world-class assist for Cody Gakpo’s opener.

However, there can be no doubting the level of fight and fire left in our No.11 as we chase a Manchester United-matching 20th English top-flight title.

The 32-year-old was taken out with perhaps the most cynical of fouls from Bernardo Silva – as was relayed on X by @DelfinaBeatle53.

The former Monaco man couldn’t back away quickly enough as an understandably upset Salah immediately confronted his opponent to make his thoughts clear on the poor quality of the tackle.

Dominik Szoboszlai made sure to step in and guide his enraged teammate away from a situation that somehow didn’t end with Silva being carded by the on-pitch official. Go figure!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Snidey little prick that Silva. Extra little foot in. Backed away when Salah went to him pic.twitter.com/RkIuh8D7Dn — David Toot's parallel lines (@DelfinaBeatle53) December 1, 2024

Who do Liverpool face next in the Premier League?

Arne Slot’s in-form Reds will be back in action in a matter of days, with Newcastle United set to play hosts on Wednesday evening.

The clash will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in the UK with the game itself kicking off at 7:30 pm GMT.