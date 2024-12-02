What Salah did before crucial Man City penalty shows his elite confidence

Pictures via @mujzvi on X

Mo Salah is in the headlines for all the right reasons once again after his match-winning contribution to our huge victory against Manchester City.

The goal and assist during the match meant that we extended our lead at the top of the Premier League and it was no surprise to see our Egyptian King be such an important part of the win.

After missing a penalty against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, the opportunity to take another would have been met nerves by any mere mortals but it seems clear our No.11 isn’t one of them.

Footage from supporters in the Upper Anfield Road End showed how the 32-year-old prepared for the vital moment and it was a lot more relaxed than many would expect.

As opposition players continued to protest in the face of referee Chris Kavanagh, our talisman proceeded to do keepy-ups inside the box.

It was an amazing show of confidence and mindset before being handed the opportunity to be the hero at Anfield once again.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola stated that our attacker was ‘one of the most toughest wingers ever’ and it’s hard to argue against this sentiment.

With Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Carragher then clashing over what should be done with the former Roma man’s contract situation, it seems that for one reason or another – everyone is talking about Mo Salah.

This will likely lead to a few more pounds being added to a wage request for however many more years the club and player can agree upon, something Ramy Abbas Issa will surely be pushing for in negotiations.

For now, we can enjoy watching a mercurial talent continue to light up the best club in England and Europe.

You can watch the footage of Salah via @mujzvi on X:

Salah casually doing keepy-uppy’s before taking the penalty 🤣 #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/uXWFZo4qFE — Mujtaba (@mujzvi) December 1, 2024

