‘I know’: Ex-Red offers inside information on Salah contract negotiations

Mo Salah was a key component once again as Liverpool ran out victors against Manchester City, with post match chat being predictably centred around his current contract situation.

Speaking on Premier League Productions after the game, Steve McManaman offered his insight on the topic: “You can imagine Mo Salah’s contract is very complicated.

“Image rights because of where he’s from and things like that and I don’t necessarily think there should be a problem financially but it might just be a case of him wanting four years, who knows.

“But if that’s the case, I know Liverpool are certainly talking to his agents and they must be far apart at the moment, that’s why there hasn’t been any offer.

“It’s pointless Liverpool making an offer for them to say ‘No’ straight away, isn’t it. Or his agent to say, ‘No.’

“So I presume they’ll be still talking and, hopefully all the Liverpool fans will agree, that they come to a happy medium, to a certain extent, but I can understand why it’s taken time.”

It seems then that the former Red has some degree of inside take on this by claiming he knows that negotiations are in place, something James Pearce and Melissa Reddy have also confirmed.

Mo Salah’s contract negotiations are already in place

Our Egyptian King once again brought up the status of his potential new deal in his post match comments with Sky Sports and so it’s no surprise to see this topic of discussion open up once more.

The 32-year-old provided a goal and an assist to put the Reds 11 points clear of Manchester City and nine points ahead at the top of the table, so it’s hard to suggest he’s slowing down.

Therefore, the normal tactics for players in their early thirties may have to be scrapped in order to secure the future of our No.11.

It seems clear that our record Premier League goal scorer wants to stay, it’s now up to Richard Hughes and his team to find a deal that matches the model of his bosses and the demands of our star player.

It’s a tough situation but if the goals, assists and wins keep coming, the calls to give the forward what he wants will only get louder.

You can watch Steve McManaman’s comments on Salah (from 24:33) courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Football Show on YouTube):

