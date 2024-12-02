‘Someone told me…’ – Man City player issues petty jibe in response to fans’ Guardiola taunts

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Pep Guardiola held up six fingers in response to Liverpool fans’ jibes that he was getting ‘sacked in the morning’, with the Manchester City boss rattled by the taunts from the Anfield faithful.

While there was an element of pantomime to his reaction to the chant, one of his players made a rather more serious remark – and quite a derogatory one – following his team’s fourth Premier League defeat in a row, which has left the defending champions fifth in the table and 11 points off the Reds.

Ortega slurs Liverpool in botched Guardiola defence

Speaking in a radio interview after the game, Stefan Ortega – who was notably brought into the City starting XI in favour of Ederson – took aim at Liverpudlians and their city in a petty jibe in attempting to defend his manager.

The goalkeeper sneered (via Liverpool Echo): “Someone told me before that this area [Liverpool] is probably not the best part in the UK. I think he reacted really well, yeah.”

Guardiola needs to have a word with Ortega

At least Guardiola accepted the result with some grace when speaking to the media afterwards, which is more than be said for Ortega.

It’s one thing if the Man City goalkeeper had said that the Reds fans’ taunts were silly or needless, or if he’d made a comment about the team’s style of play or an on-field incident. It’s another entirely when he voices a slur against the place and its people.

Whichever individual misinformed the 32-year-old about Liverpool as a city also has a case for peddling such a ridiculous and snide agenda.

Sadly, Scousers are no strangers to hearing defamatory remarks about the place they proudly call home – as has been evidenced with ‘supporters’ of certain clubs engaging in poverty chanting yet again recently – and Ortega’s words are yet another addition to a depressingly long list.

Guardiola has developed a sporting rivalry with LFC over the past few years, but it’s one borne out of respect. We suggest that he have a word with his goalkeeper and make clear to him that smearing a city and its people isn’t acceptable.