‘This is a tough game’ – Merson drops Newcastle v Liverpool prediction after ’embarrassing’ City

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool could be in for a ‘tough game’ when they take on Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The Reds extended their lead at the Premier League summit to nine points by beating Manchester City 2-0 yesterday, and they’ve won 11 of their 13 top-flight matches so far under Arne Slot.

By contrast, Eddie Howe’s side have been inconsistent so far this term, taking just one point against West Ham and Crystal Palace over the past week after impressive wins over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest prior to those setbacks, and they could potentially be without top scorer Alexander Isak due to injury.

Merson gives Newcastle v Liverpool prediction

Merson has given his midweek Premier League predictions for Sportskeeda, and while he expects Liverpool to be tested to the full on Tyneside, he believes that another win would send out a formidable statement of intent.

He wrote: “The whole of the Premier League would have been looking at these three fixtures for Liverpool – Manchester City at home, Newcastle away and then Everton away. They’ve already brushed aside City and if they go on and win the next two matches as well, it could be over for everyone else hoping to catch them!

“Liverpool absolutely destroyed Manchester City. It was bordering on embarrassing at times. This is a tough game away at Newcastle, but imagine the scenes if they win. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Newcastle beaten in the space of a week. Simply wow, not many teams can do that.”

Merson added: “I said it the other day and I keep on saying it, no matter who plays up top with Salah, you can always bet on Liverpool to score. You can’t say that with the other teams; that’s a huge advantage for Liverpool.”

The pundit has backed the Reds to win 2-1 at St James’ Park.

Tough test awaits but Liverpool should prevail

Newcastle have made a habit of earning impressive results against the Premier League’s top teams, drawing with then-leaders Man City in September and beating Arsenal, while they also knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup.

That should serve as a warning to Liverpool as they make the trip to the northeast just three days after seeing off the champions, although the Reds weren’t tested as rigorously in that fixture as many would’ve expected.

Also, Slot’s team couldn’t be more buoyant ahead of Wednesday’s clash at St James’ Park, and it’s nine years this week since LFC last tasted defeat against the Magpies, with 11 wins and four draws since then (Transfermarkt).

That long unbeaten record was nearly shattered in this fixture last season, when we needed two late Darwin Nunez goals to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory, and that day offers a reminder as to how difficult it can be to emerge from Tyneside with all three points.

As Merson says, Liverpool can expect a stern test away to Newcastle, but right now they invariably seem to find an answer to whatever conundrum is put in front of them, and we’re confident they’ll do just that in two days’ time.