Guardiola names Liverpool stalwart one of ‘toughest ever’ and praises ‘exceptional’ display from Man City defender against him

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling duel this weekend and Pep Guardiola couldn’t help but praise the performance of one opposition player in the match.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard said: “Nathan [Ake] was exceptional against maybe one of the most toughest wingers ever, Mohamed Salah.

“I take some things. I would say congratulate Liverpool, they deserved the victory, accept the situation right now and build from that.

“The results we are getting we are not in the position to think about big, big targets but the season is long. There are many things to fight for and we are going to try.”

It’s nice to see the praise for Mo Salah being widely spread after what was another performance when a goal and an assist was registered for the attacker.

Mo Salah is being recognised as the amazing player he is

A first half assist from the Egyptian King once again showcased his talents in front of goal and the penalty that was coolly converted made it a day to remember.

As we see debates and insider information shared about a possible new contract for our attacker, it’s clear that there’s growing fear his future may lie away from Anfield.

As much as we enjoy seeing this place us in a very strong position on the league table, it’s making it harder to consider a future where our No.11 isn’t helping us win so many matches.

This level of respect from rival managers shows the huge respect the 32-year-old has in the game and you can’t argue with naming him one of the best wingers around.

Now we must all cross our fingers and hope that a new deal can be agreed soon so that we can concentrate on trying to win more silverware.

You can watch Guardiola’s comments on Salah (from 29:36) courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Football Show on YouTube):

