(Video) Rico Lewis’ instant regret after Mac Allister skill is sensational viewing

Liverpool commentators could happily speak about how well-oiled the midfield is until we’re all blue in the face.

And why shouldn’t we? Ryan Gravenberch has been nothing short of sensational since being entrusted with the No.6 role. Dare we say the Dutch midfielder can objectively be considered the highest-performing holding midfielder in world football since Rodri’s unfortunate long-term injury.

Dominik Szoboszlai has come under some criticism for his perceived lack of goals from midfield, but none can fault the No.8’s energy levels and relentlessness.

Curtis Jones has likewise brought a sense of calmness to the middle of the park when favoured over his Hungarian teammate.

And Alexis Mac Allister? The Argentinian’s technical brilliance may have begun to fly under the radar somewhat in a team now aiming for every honour available on the table in 2024/25.

Alexis Mac Allister was superb against Man City

The Anfield faithful sounded their appreciation after one clever moment from the World Cup-winning midfielder during the 2-0 win over Manchester City.

A marauding Luis Diaz played a short ball into the former Brighton & Hove Albion technician who, spotting the press of Rico Lewis, opened his legs and let the pass trail behind him to Ryan Gravenberch.

The 20-year-old fullback could only drop his chin in acknowledgement that he had been soundly out-thought by his opponent.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @EfranAlexander on X:

Sick dummy by Mac Allister yesterday.pic.twitter.com/JkP5dUMHhD — Reverry (@EfranAlexander) December 2, 2024

What do the stats say about Mac Allister’s performance?

The former Seagull was awarded a 7.6/10 rating from Sofascore for his latest Premier League outing against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

What’s not to love about his performance? Our No.10 proved industrious out of possession, winning 5/8 ground duels whilst excelling creatively with two key passes and one big chance created.

His full-time stats read as:

→ 51 touches

→ 89% pass success rate (34/38)

→ 2 key passes

→ 1 big chance created

→ 1 dribble completed

→ 5/8 ground duels won

→ Possession lost six times

→ Dribbled past twice