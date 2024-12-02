Sky & BBC pundits in agreement about Liverpool after what they saw yesterday

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If there were any doubts over Liverpool’s title credentials in 2024/25, they were quickly assuaged by the quality of performance on show against the English champions.

Arne Slot’s men were rightly rewarded for a show of dominance against Manchester City at Anfield, with Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo providing the goals on the night.

The result sees the Reds go 11 points clear of their league rivals, whilst maintaining a nine-point gap to fellow competitors Arsenal.

The pressure is very much on.

What do the pundits think about Liverpool?

Is it any wonder Micah Richards joined several pundits in painting a bleak picture for the Sky Blues after the full-time whistle?

Roy Keane: “Huge result for Liverpool, great performance,” the 53-year-old spoke on Sky Sports (via BBC Sport).

“City looked way off it, Liverpool were well ahead of them. Defensively they were rock solid. Liverpool had energy, pace, power, they should’ve scored a lot more goals and had a real desire to keep a clean sheet at the end.

“Outstanding Liverpool performance.”

Dion Dublin: “Pep Guardiola’s players looked off it. They are not where they need to be,” the ex-Manchester United star spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“You can never write City off, but on today’s performance they were nowhere near Liverpool.”

Arne Slot’s side has got past every major hurdle

With three points secured at home against Manchester City, Chelsea and Brighton (not to mention a share of the spoils at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal), we’ve managed to clear several tough hurdles this term.

To put that into context, it’s all of the top five teams in England played. Albeit, it’s worth reminding ourselves that trips to Stamford Bridge, the Amex Stadium and the Etihad Stadium remain.

Pep Guardiola’s men will, quite understandably, be hopeful to see such return fixtures cause Liverpool serious problems over the remaining course of the campaign.

As we’ve already proven with one challenging run of fixtures, of course, we’re more than capable of clearing the danger in this kind of form.

We just have to hope that mounting injury concerns, with Ibrahima Konate the latest to be sidelined, don’t end up raining our the club’s parade.

