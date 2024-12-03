Slot provides fresh injury update for Liverpool’s forgotten €13m-man

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool fans are enjoying life at the top of the Premier League table but it’s safe to say that we could be further boosted if several of our injured players were no longer absent from the squad.

Providing an update on his squad before the game with Newcastle United, Arne Slot stated: “The good thing is Federico is also training with us again and is getting back [to full fitness].”

After signing the Italian in the summer for ‘€13m initial fee with add-ons’ (according to Fabrizio Romano), he’s only managed to make three appearances for the club thus far.

In 190 minutes of football, the former Juventus man has recorded an assist and shown to be a lively prospect but not one we have seen anywhere near enough of.

Federico Chiesa’s Liverpool career has been stunted by injury

There were reports and statistics used at the time of the signing of Federico Chiesa that attempted to debunk these thoughts of a poor injury record.

It seems as though special attention has been paid to allowing the 27-year-old to get to full fitness before rushing him into the first team picture at Anfield.

As much as this may be frustrating now, it could be viewed as a master stroke if we see consistent performances from the attacker later in the campaign.

Either that or we may feel like we’re in Groundhog Day with Arthur Melo as another player arrives from Serie A and plays a minuscule role before departing back to Italy.

Fingers crossed we see the forward back in action soon, otherwise many may be saying ‘we told you so’, about a move that seemed risky from the offset.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Chiesa via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

