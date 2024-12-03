Slot on ‘special’ Liverpool player who’s ‘ready whenever the club or his teammates need him’

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot is still getting to know his Liverpool squad but it’s safe to say that one man has left a big impression on our new boss.

Speaking with the press before our game with Newcastle United, the 46-year-old was asked to comment on Joe Gomez’s ability to come in and make an immediate impact on the game against Manchester City.

The Dutchman stated: “Joe is patient in a good way, he always makes sure he is ready whenever the club or his teammates need him, and that is special when it comes to his mentality because not many players can do this for so many years that he has done this.

“But last season he played many, many, many games – I think you could call him a starter that season – and in some other seasons maybe he was more of the second choice in every other position in the last line.

“For him to keep doing this probably tells you a lot about his mentality but also what he does on a daily basis in training sessions and at home to stay as fit as he is, because he’s incredibly fit and ready to perform.

“That is more special than people think it is, that’s definitely true.”

It’s some praise for our longest serving player that he certainly deserves due to the combination of his performance level and lack of game time this season.

Joe Gomez deserves praise for his role in the Liverpool squad

Even with his reduced game time, the 27-year-old remained his usual level-headed self after the victory against Pep Guardiola’s side with a message to his teammates that a nine-point lead in Decemember means nothing.

We saw earlier in the campaign when he again came in for an injured Ibou Konate against Brighton that our No.2 has a special ability to slot right into a game with a brilliant performance.

It’s likely that the Frenchman will be sidelined for much of December too, so now the England international will be given another chance to shine in the first team.

Given the decision to play Jarell Quansah at right back as well, it feels like a deliberate effort to ensure that Virgil van Dijk can rekindle his relationship with a central defensive partner that was so important for our last title winning campaign.

Let’s hope they once again form an impervious partnership that makes the return of our No.5 incredibly difficult to displace a duo who we know play well together.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Gomez via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

