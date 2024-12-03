Arne Slot’s comments on Salah’s contract and Man City’s 115 charges caused media frenzy

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot faced the media before our match with Newcastle United and he handled the usual question about Mo Salah’s contract in a different way than he has before.

Asked about the Egyptian’s comments following the victory over Manchester City in which the 32-year-old stated that it was likely to be the last time he played the Citizens at Anfield, the Dutchman had an uncharacteristic response.

The 46-year-old said: “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 acquisitions [charges] that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season!

“This is not the place for me to speak about Mo’s contract. Maybe I’ve said too much already about the joke I’ve just made.

“So that will probably get the headlines, but it was a joke, I repeat it was a joke.”

It was a very obvious joke but given how our head coach ended his statement, it was unusual that he opened himself up for these comments to be made.

Arne Slot normally plays his cards close to his chest with the press

What we perhaps can read into this light-hearted response is that our new boss is clearly feeling very relaxed at present which may be due to a couple of things.

Either, it’s him enjoying life on Merseyside and who can blame him for that after what has been an amazing start to life as a Red.

Or, he has an inside update on our No.11 extending his stay in L4 and that again would lead the former Feyenoord coach to be relaxed in his answer.

Regardless of the choice, it’s likely a comment that the man still in his maiden Premier League campaign could learn to not repeat – amid the expected stories that will no-doubt spread from this.

Looking at the debate around how the Egyptian is handling this situation, there will be further disagreements over these comments too.

If it ends up with several pieces of silverware and some new contracts for our best players – there won’t be too many Reds that are bothered though!

You can watch Slot’s comments on Salah and Man City via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

