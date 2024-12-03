‘Even if they do drop points’ – Chris Sutton makes Liverpool prediction ahead of Newcastle clash

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Chris Sutton, former professional player and pundit looks on prior to the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on February 26, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton is expecting Liverpool to find tomorrow night’s clash with Newcastle a ‘tough game’ despite claiming Eddie Howe’s side have ‘looked a little flat recently’.

The Reds are currently nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table and head into the clash fresh off the back of victories over Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The Magpies, meanwhile, find themselves in the bottom half of the table but are just four points adrift of the top four.

Liverpool may also have half an eye on Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park but former Premier League forward Sutton believes Arne Slot’s side will still get the job done.

“Newcastle have looked a little flat recently, and have been lacking a cutting edge,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“This is still a tough game for Liverpool, though, off the back of such a big week for them with wins over Real Madrid and Manchester City.

“The Magpies have already beaten Arsenal at St James’ Park this season and they are certainly capable of getting something against Liverpool too, but you just cannot back against the leaders at the moment.

“Arne Slot has such great strength in depth right through his squad and they can win games in different ways. Even if they do drop points here, their bubble is not going to burst anytime soon.

“Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool.”

We’re looking strong all over the park at the moment but we can’t get carried away. Newcastle have some quality players and can cause a mini upset if we’re not at our best.

Our victories over Real Madrid and Manchester City may have took a lot of energy out of the lads but confidence will be flowing through the Reds camp at the moment so there’s no reason why we can’t pick up all three points.

Sutton has mentioned the depth that Slot has at his disposal, but with our injury list mounting it’s perhaps not as good as it could be.

Conor Bradley and Ibou Konate missed Sunday’s clash against Pep Guardiola’s side with Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Fede Chiesa also still yet to return to fitness.

