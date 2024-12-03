What Gakpo and Trent did on Liverpool bench will bring a smile to Liverpool fans’ faces

Pictures via @al1sha04 on X

Liverpool were in great form against Manchester City and one of the pivotal moments of the game came when Cody Gakpo put our side in the lead.

As much as the Dutchman deserves credit for his role in putting the ball in the back of the net, it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for two of his teammates’ telling contributions too.

Mo Salah finding our No.18 at the back post was another example of his unerring ability in front of goal but the pass that preceded this was equally as impressive.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long distance missile allowed our Egyptian King to be in a position to provide a telling assist and all three men played their role to perfection.

That’s what makes footage of the Scouser and the goal scorer watching an iPad on the bench after both had been removed in the game, great to see.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his first start in just under a month

Much was rightly made of Conor Bradley’s amazing performance against Real Madrid but his injury in the game allowed the opportunity for a fellow academy graduate to make his first start in just under a month.

The injury sustained by our No.66 against Aston Villa was as well time as a spell on the sidelines can be, missing just two fixtures.

Whereas the captain of Northern Ireland could miss up to nine games with his injury, during the same number of days that his teammate missed just two.

That’s what makes the timely return of the 26-year-old very important and let’s hope he can continue to make a telling impact on the team, as we look to maintain our lead at the top.

You can watch the footage of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo via @al1sha04 on X:

