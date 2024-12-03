What Ian Rush did after Liverpool drew Accrington Stanley will have fans in stitches

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s attack on winning silverware this season will include a third round FA Cup tie with Accrington Stanley, something that a certain generation of supporters will relish in.

For those unaware, in the 1980s an advertisement for milk showcased two young Reds discussing advice from Ian Rush to drink the dairy product.

The premise was that anyone who didn’t drink milk would only be good enough to play for the then non-league outfit – Accrington Stanley.

The response from one of the youngsters is to then ask: “Accrington Stanley, who are they?”, with the famous reply being: “Exactly!”

So now 35 years later, you can see why our all-time top goal scorer saw this as the perfect opportunity to make a social media comment on the news of our upcoming match.

Responding to the post from the club’s official account, the 63-year-old posted on X: ‘Exactly!! Looking forward to a proper FA Cup fixture. This is what the FA Cup is all about 💪🏼’

This came alongside a video of the Welshman saying the famous line of: “Exactly”, in his best Scouse accent.

Ian Rush played 660 games for Liverpool but never against Accrington Stanley

This will be just the second time in our history that we face the League Two outfit, with the last meeting being an FA Cup third round tie at Anfield in 1956.

Arne Slot will be hoping to replicate the feat of Don Welsh in that day, with the Reds running out as 2-0 victors in a game where club captain and legend Billy Liddell scored a brace.

We saw from the reaction of boyhood Red Josh Woods who players as a striker for our soon-to-be opponents, that this will be a landmark day for the visitors.

It’s safe to say that our former No.9 will be there for the game and given his relationship with Mo Salah’s agent, it may be that we’re celebrating a new deal for a man chasing down his scoring record by then too – hopefully!

You can view Ian Rush’s reaction to drawing Accrington Stanley via @Ian_Rush9 on X:

@EmiratesFACup Exactly!! Looking forward to a proper FA Cup fixture. This is what the FA Cup is all about 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/xdQDeyJHXB — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) December 2, 2024

