(Video) ‘Be your own person’ – Liverpool fan had a message for Arne Slot after Man City win

Liverpool fans were left delighted following Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat of Manchester City at Anfield.

The result means the Reds are now 11 points ahead of the Sky Blues in the table and nine points clear of second place Arsenal.

Arne Slot continues to impress following his move to Merseyside in the summer and following our victory over Pep Guardiola’s side at the weekend one Liverpool supporter had words of advice for our Dutch boss.

It appears the former Feyenoord boss was heading away from the stadium in his car alongside his family and was caught up in some traffic.

That provided one supporter the chance to speak to the 46-year-old with Slot seen grinning in the driver’s seat as a result of the fan’s comments.

We don’t encourage supporters invading privacy but with this exchange a positive one – it was definitely worth sharing!

The Liverpool boss has done extremely well since arriving at the club but he’s more aware than anyone that it’s far too early to be getting carried away.

