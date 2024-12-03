‘I was in contact’ – Defender details how close he was to completing Liverpool transfer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

David Hancko has opened up about how close a potential transfer to Liverpool was in the summer.

Arne Slot moved to move to Merseyside in June to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot-seat and there were also rumours at the time linking Feyenoord central defender Hancko with the same move to the red half of Merseyside.

The 26-year-old admitted after the EUROs this summer that a transfer to Liverpool would be unlikely and he’s now expanded further on the situation (in quotes relayed by @TheAnfieldBuzz on X).

The towering central defender may be a player that Slot looks to move for in the future – especially considering captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season and there’s yet to be an agreement reached regarding a new deal.

Hancko has scored twice and registered three assists in 20 games for the Rotterdam-based outfit this term (across all competitions).

Feyenoord currently trail league leaders Ajax by 10 points after 14 games of the league season.

The Slovakian turns 27 in 10 days time and he’s right to mention that Liverpool usually move for players of a slightly younger age bracket.

