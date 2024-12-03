Newcastle’s five-man injury update ahead of hosting Liverpool on Wednesday

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle United will lock horns in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and it’s safe to say that both sides will be without several key first team players.

With Arne Slot providing news on the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Federico Chiesa, Eddie Howe provided his update to the press (via newcastleunited.com): “Alex [Isak] took a knock to his hip. We haven’t seen him in training yet, but we don’t think it’s a long-term injury.

“Dan [Burn] got through the game well. When he got suspended, we used that as an opportunity to look after his ankle and get himself fit.

“He was outstanding against Crystal Palace, and he came through the game okay.”

If we add this to the longer term injuries of Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman too, who have all been confirmed as ruled out on premierinjuries.com, then there are four players out injured for the match at St. James’ Park.

The Reds have six players missing (according to liverpoolfc.com) for the match and so we’re facing more problems than the home side for the game.

This time of the year always leads to mass injury problems

After calls from the likes of Robbie Fowler for the Reds to sign Alexander Isak, his absence from the game will be seen as the biggest plus for our supporters.

However, we know that a trip to the North East is never likely to be easy and we will need to be on our a-game in order to protect our lead at the top of the table.

Some of our title rivals dropping points would also help too as we enter what is always a crucial part of the campaign.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men