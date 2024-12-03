‘It is unusual…’ – David Ornstein outlines Trent contract latest as ‘big decisions’ to be made

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has outlined where things currently stand regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool.

Along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the 26-year-old sees his current deal at Anfield expire next June, with prospective suitors from outside England able to approach the trio in just over four weeks’ time about a possible pre-contract agreement unless their futures are resolved by then.

Whilst the other two players mentioned are into their 30s and into the latter part of thier careers, the right-back is currently at an age which is widely regarded as a footballer’s prime, so it’s unthinkable that the Reds wouldn’t push the boat out to try and keep him.

Ornstein issues Trent contract update

In an article for The Athletic on Tuesday morning detailing 25 players who are set to be the subjects of strong transfer interest in the coming months, Ornstein outlined where things stand with Trent and Liverpool.

The reporter wrote: “It is unusual for someone so young, good and heavily associated with a team – especially one of Liverpool’s stature – to be so close to the end of their terms. The England international has shown firm loyalty to Liverpool and they are working hard to keep him, but so far there has been no breakthrough in talks.

“That has fuelled interest from elsewhere and Real Madrid’s admiration is well documented. Big decisions need to be made by all sides and the clock is ticking; from January 1, Alexander-Arnold can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from foreign leagues.

“Liverpool do not want to lose such a key figure but they will need to do what it takes to meet his wishes. At the same time, suitors will try to entice him to leave. It’s a live, ongoing situation that must be decided in 2025 or sooner. As things stand, we still lack a clear picture of the outcome.”

It’d be criminal for Liverpool to lose Trent next year

Much of the recent focus regarding contract situations at Liverpool has been trained on Salah after he publicly declared that he’s yet to be offered a new deal by the club, but it mustn’t be forgotten that Trent and Van Dijk are in the same boat.

As Ornstein mentioned, the 26-year-old has been a long-standing transfer target for Real Madrid, although reports on Monday indicated that the Champions League holders may look elsewhere for a right-back recruit given the lack of progress they’ve made in their pursuit of the England international.

Our number 66 is currently the third-best player at Anfield on £180,000 per week, but that’s still just over half of the Egyptian’s wage (Capology); and as vice-captain and at a prime age in his career, he must justifiably feel that he ought to be the squad’s biggest earner.

Like with Salah and Van Dijk, there seems to be a mutual desire from all parties for Trent to renew his Liverpool contract, but negotiations appear to be trickier than originally envisaged.

We hope that Richard Hughes is ready for what could be the most important month of his professional life. His reputation as the Reds’ sporting director may well hinge on whether he can persuade the trio to commit their futures to the club.