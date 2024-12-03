‘We cannot compete’ – Pep Guardiola makes Liverpool admission days after Anfield defeat

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has claimed his Manchester City side ‘cannot compete’ against Liverpool and the threat Arne Slot’s side pose on the counter-attack.

The Premier League champions were defeated 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday – a result which extended the Reds’ lead at the top of the table to nine points and their advantage over Guardiola’s side to 11 points.

The Spaniard, who only signed a fresh deal at the Etihad last week, named a number of players who caused his side problems on Merseyside.

“The first 50, 55 minutes we [struggled], like many other times coming here in our prime. We suffered, they scored the goal, we are 1-0 down,” Guardiola said at a press conference prior to City’s clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“We cannot compete against Liverpool. Not just Liverpool but many other clubs, the transitional teams [who can hit us quick on the counter-attack].

“I love wingers but I wanted more control because we know, when they lose [the ball], the counter-attack with Salah, with Szoboszlai, with Luiz, with Gakpo and [after that] Nunez.

“They are so fast. Stronger, quicker, faster than us in that position.”

Many were surprised by Guardiola’s team selection for the game at L4 with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish all left on the bench.

The trio entered the fray during the second half but struggled to make an impact as Mo Salah’s penalty 12 minutes from time secured all three points after Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in front of the Kop early on.

Liverpool controlled the game from start to finish and Kopites are certainly starting to get excited about what can be achieved this term.

Next up is a difficult trip to St. James’ Park tomorrow night however, so we need to ensure we’re right at it again if we’re to pick up another massive three points.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men