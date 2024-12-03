Phil Foden responds to Anfield disasterclass and Slot ‘115 charges’ comment with cringey Instagram posts

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool taught Manchester City a lesson at Anfield and that meant that we could extend our lead over them to 11 points, with a hold on their Premier League title strengthening.

During the match, one of the worst performers in a poor Pep Guardiola team was Phil Foden and he was awarded a 6.0 rating on SofaScore – lower than any other player in the game.

Winning just one of eight ground duels and losing possession on 12 occasions, the England international was bullied by our midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Dutch midfielder turned his Stockport-born opponent inside-out with one piece of skill in the match that showcased the gulf between the two teams at present.

Because of this Merseyside disasterclass from the 24-year-old, he’s likely been on the end of some criticism and if his recent social media antics are anything to go by – he’s trying to fight back.

Phil Foden was the lowest rated Manchester City player at Anfield

The No.47 posted a picture of himself with all his career trophies and medals, as well as the individual award for footballer of the year he got in the previous campaign.

It’s fair enough to post this as a reminder to everyone of his talents, as a man with three goals and two assists in 17 matches in this season won’t be coming anywhere near anymore more trophies if his and his team’s form carries on the way it is.

If we add on the context of Arne Slot’s ‘115 charges’ comments about the champions of England, it does feel that there’s a growing feud between ourselves and those from down the M62.

As long as we can continue to enjoy a healthy lead at the top of the table and a win-less run extends for a team who have been so hard to defeat over the past few years – we’re all for this fiery relationship intensifying.

You can view the pictures posted to Foden’s Instagram stories here:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men