“He’s getting closer” – Arne Slot cites Alisson return date amid promise to Caoimhin Kelleher

Arne Slot has told Liverpool fans when they can expect to see Alisson Becker back in action, with the Brazil international having been sidelined for the past two months with injury.

The Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper hasn’t played since incurring a hamstring problem in the win over Crystal Palace in early October, with Caoimhin Kelleher stepping up commendably in the meantime.

The Dutchman has gone on record to state that the 32-year-old will be his go-to netminder whenever he’s available, although the form of the Republic of Ireland international might now be prompting a rethink.

Slot specifies Alisson comeback date

Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, Slot has vowed to stick with Kelleher until such time that Alisson is fully fit, although the Brazilian appears to be close to making his comeback.

The Reds boss declared (via Liverpool Echo): “I think I was clear about our position in the goalkeepers a few weeks ago, but we are just waiting for the moment Alisson is completely fit because Caoimh is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he is only 50%.

“He is getting there. It might take a few more days but he’s getting closer and closer. He will be in goal before the end of December.”

No need to rush with Alisson

Slot is quite right not to rush Alisson back into the starting line-up until he’s fully ready, with Kelleher performing incredibly well over the past couple of months and certainly not deserving to be dropped unceremoniously.

It nonetheless seems inevitable that, barring any unwelcome setbacks in the meantime, the Brazilian will be back in the team this month, depending on how he progresses with his recovery.

With Liverpool cruising in the Champions League and the head coach tending to rotate his line-up for Carabao Cup games, it’s possible that the 32-year-old might be thrown in for the clash against Girona next week or the domestic quarter-final away to Southampton in a fortnight’s time.

Either way, Slot has the luxury of two outstanding goalkeepers to call upon, and it attests to how brilliantly Kelleher has done that there’s even been a debate among some Reds fans online as to whether Alisson should go straight back into the team once he’s available to feature.

That does look almost certain to happen, but the head coach doesn’t need to rush the Brazilian’s comeback, which is a very nice dilemma to have.