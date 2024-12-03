‘We are having discussions’ – Slot hints at possibility of January transfer activity at Liverpool

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has refused to discount the possibility of Liverpool entering the transfer market in January and confirmed that he’s been speaking daily with Richard Hughes and Michael Hughes about potential recruitment at Anfield.

Despite a quiet summer in which the Reds’ only two signings were Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardasvhili (with the latter not arriving at the club until next season), the Dutchman has guided his team to a commanding position at the Premier League summit.

However, with injuries to Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas leaving LFC with just five senior defenders, there may yet be a necessity to strengthen in that position next month depending on player availability.

Slot drops January transfer teaser

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, Slot addressed his current stance on the possibility of January transfer activity at Anfield.

The 46-year-old said (via Liverpool Echo): “We are having discussions every day, no matter if the window is coming up or not. We always talk about the team, which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place. Fortunately we talk more about those that do well.

“It’s a worry that three defenders are out at the moment, but when the window is open, the defenders could be back.

“I’m so happy with the squad we have. That’s not to say if there will be a chance in the market, this club always shows we will go for it. That’s what we did with the goalkeeper who is not with us at the moment. We felt it was a chance for us to do it.

“This is what the club are known for and what Richard and Michael Edwards are known for. It’s normal we also have talks about our squad and what can we expect. Can something change? Yes or no.”

Slot seems open to market opportunities

Liverpool have used the January transfer window to great effect in previous years, with Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all notable mid-season arrivals at Anfield.

As Slot referenced, the Reds have a reputation for opportunism in the market, something which was evidenced in the quick and tidy manner in which they wrapped up the deals for Mamardashvili and Chiesa in August.

The club’s hand may be forced by the depth available to the head coach in a month’s time, with the defence a particular concern if none of the currently sidelined trio are back by New Year’s.

We probably shouldn’t expect a multitude of signings in January, especially with the current squad performing so magnificently, but Liverpool may also be wise to capitalise on their position of supreme strength and avail of the opportunity to bolster the playing ranks even further.

As much as Hughes’ attention is (or at least should be) currently focused on contract renewals, we’d imagine that he also has one eye on the transfer market.