Liverpool and Accrington players enjoy brilliant online exchange after eye-catching FA Cup draw

When Accrington Stanley take on Liverpool in the FA Cup next month, it’ll be a special occasion for one of their players in particular.

Josh Woods, a striker with the League Two club, is a boyhood Reds supporter, and his ecstatic reaction to being handed a trip to Anfield in the draw for the third round on Monday night has since gone viral.

Accrington striker exchanges messages with Konate

After that clip was posted online, the 24-year-old shared it to his X profile along with the caption that ‘dreams do come true’.

The tweet from the Accrington forward grabbed the attention of a certain Ibrahima Konate, who waded into the replies with the brief yet determined comment of ‘Let’s go!’.

Woods swiftly replied to the Liverpool defender: ‘See you soon, big man’.

Accrington eagerly awaiting rare trip to Anfield

The irony of that last tweet is that Konate is likely to still be ruled out through injury when the FA Cup third round fixtures take place on the weekend of 11/12 January, so any encounters with the visiting Accrington players will probably occur before and after the match.

Even if the France international recovers in time, the likelihood is that Arne Slot won’t call upon him, instead handing opportunties to those who haven’t featured much for Liverpool this season.

It marks just the second ever competitive meeting of these two clubs, with their only previous clash also coming at Anfield in this stage of the same competition back in 1956, when the Reds won 2-0 (lfchistory.net).

It should therefore be an unforgettable occasion for Woods and his Accrington teammates, who’ve beaten Rushall Olympic and Swindon Town to earn one of the standout ties of the third round.

They’ll spend the next five-and-a-half weeks dreaming of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history, but if Liverpool maintain the form that they’ve shown ever since the start of the season, they should ensure that a shock result is avoided.