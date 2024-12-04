Alexis Mac Allister’s Real Madrid ‘dream’ could concern Liverpool fans

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are dominating so far this season and a key reason for our success has been the form of Alexis Mac Allister, although he may have started to worry some fans.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com about his goal against Real Madrid, the midfielder said: “Dreams are there to be fulfilled, I have been achieving things that even in my best dreams I could not have imagined and I am very happy for my present.

“I enjoy it very much and I am grateful for life. It was special to beat a club like Real Madrid, with so much history and with the team that they have, the players and the individuals that they have.

“It’s up to me to continue. I like to score goals, I like to assist. I also want to put some emphasis on that, on improving my numbers. I think I can do that.

“So, I’m happy for what I’m achieving, but at the same time I always want a little bit more.”

Such was the World Cup winner’s enthusiasm during the match, he picked up a suspension that rules him out of our upcoming Champions League game away to Girona.

It’s great to see the excitement in which our No.10 is discussing his current form for the Reds but there’s room to be a little worried by the underlying feeling in his words.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a dream goal against Real Madrid

It seems that there is an underlying adoration of the La Liga giants that could mean any future move for the 25-year-old may be warmly received.

Given our current experience of watching Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly being courted with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, this could make some Reds a little uneasy.

We hope it never comes to having to lose our best players to Carlo Ancelotti’s side but experience tells us that when they or Barcelona come calling for our biggest South American stars, they often find it hard to say no.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men