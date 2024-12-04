(Video) Jamie Carragher didn’t hold back with chaotic reaction to Mo Salah goal v Newcastle

Image via The Overlap

To say that Jamie Carragher enjoyed Mo Salah’s second goal at St James’ Park tonight would be an understatement akin to someone saying that the Egyptian is good at football.

Liverpool twice had to come from behind in a crazy match against Newcastle at St James’ Park, although they also held the lead when our number 11 made it 3-2 with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

It was a goal of sumptuous quality, too, as the 32-year-old swivelled in the penalty area before lashing the ball past Nick Pope, sparking wild celebrations among the away fans and in The Overlap studio.

Carragher goes wild at Salah goal

Carragher was partaking in a watchalong with Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright in a special edition of Stick to Football, and while the sight of him in a Manchester United shirt from the mid-90s was more than a little disconcerting, there was no doubting where his loyalties lie after seeing how he celebrated that strike from Salah.

The ex-Liverpool defender screamed maniacally before leaping on top of two of his colleagues on a sofa, eventually finding himself upside down and unwittingly knocking a picture off the wall as he screeched “Give him what he wants!”, an obvious reference to the Egyptian’s ongoing contract situation.

Unfortunately for Carragher and the Reds, Salah’s goal didn’t turn out to be the winner as Fabian Schar plundered a 90th-minute equaliser, with the match eventually finishing 3-3 as LFC dropped points for the first time since late October.

With Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal all winning tonight, it means that our lead at the top is trimmed to seven points – still an excellent position to occupy in early December, but a reminder that Arne Slot’s side still have a lot to do if they’re to remain as league leaders.

As for the man in the number 11 shirt for Liverpool…we’re sure there were thousands of Reds supporters shouting the same five words as the Sky Sports pundit after his brace on Tyneside took him to 15 goals for the season already.

You can view Carragher’s reaction to Salah’s second goal below, via @WeAreTheOverlap on X: