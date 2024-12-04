Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool player who is ‘just insane’ after Newcastle madhouse

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano YouTube channel)

Credit where credit is due to Newcastle United – Eddie Howe’s men refused to say die over the course of the 90 minutes of action.

Still, one can’t help but feel the result is something of a shame (even if only from the perspective of Liverpool fans) for Mo Salah given the Egyptian’s heroics threatened to steal the glory for the travelling Reds.

Two terrifically well-taken goals ensured the Merseysiders first went level at 2-2 then put the visitors in the lead with only a handful of minutes left of normal time.

A penny for the No.11’s thoughts watching Fabian Schar’s improbable late equaliser breach Caoimhin Kelleher’s defences and secure a share of the spoils.

Fabrizio Romano spot on about Mo Salah

Liverpool have arguably the best attacker on the planet.

But don’t take our word on it! Fabrizio Romano labelled the former Roma hitman ‘just insane’ after watching him register two second-half goals against the Magpies.

If that isn’t enough for you, the Egyptian King has collected a whopping 26 goal contributions in 21 games (across all competitions) in 2024/25.

Week after week, Salah is making an absolute mockery of the most recent Ballon d’Or rankings and his stunning exclusion.

Mo Salah is just insane. 🤴🏼🇪🇬 8 goals, 3 assists in the last 7 games. 26 G/A in 21 games this season. pic.twitter.com/1jHIOi7RSH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 4, 2024

What did the stats say about Mo Salah v Newcastle?

The 32-year-old rightly picked up a 9.1/10 rating from Sofascore for his valuable contributions at Newcastle.

Salah was involved in every goal on the night, having also provided an assist for Curtis Jones’ initial equaliser early in the second half.

In amongst that, the Egyptian provided three key passes and struck the woodwork once as Arne Slot’s party was brought to a brief halt at St James’ Park:

→ 49 touches

→ 2 goals (0.25 xG)

→ 1 assist (0.24 xA)

→ 3 key passes

→ 71% pass success rate (20/28)

→ 1 successful dribble

→ 2/5 ground duels won

→ Lost possession 20 times

Exactly the kind of night that you’d hope Liverpool’s decision-makers will be watching closely amid ongoing contract negotiations.