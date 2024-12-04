‘First thing in the morning’ – Robbie Fowler issues Mo Salah plea after latest Liverpool heroics

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Robbie Fowler has urged Mo Salah’s agent to push for his client to get a new contract at Liverpool ‘first thing in the morning’ after the Egyptian’s latest heroics.

The winger’s two goals against Newcastle weren’t enough to secure victory due to Fabian Schar’s late equaliser in a 3-3 draw, but his brace still showed just why the likes of Jamie Carragher are screaming for the Anfield hierarchy to resolve the situation sooner rather than later.

The 32-year-old now has 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games this season, having also set up Curtis Jones to score at St James’ Park tonight with a sublime pass, an extraordinary rate of productivity which’d be incredibly hard to replace.

Fowler issues plea to Salah’s agent

After watching Salah’s decisive contributions against the Magpies, Fowler spoke of how the Egyptian is a player who might have quiet periods in matches but can always be trusted to come up with a match-winning moment.

The former Liverpool striker told Amazon Prime Video Sport (via BBC Sport): “Mohamed Salah was unbelievable in the second half for Liverpool. He was a little bit-part in the first half, but was class after the interval. His stats and data are incredible.

“We talked about him getting that new contract and his agent should be there first thing in the morning to get him to sign that contract. He is that player who can change a game. He has moments and he is exceptional in those moments. He is a match winner.”

Fowler summed it up perfectly

The ever-reliable David Ornstein reported for The Athletic today that Liverpool are likely to make a contract offer to Salah ‘soon’, with time very much of the essence now that the 32-year-old has just seven months remaining on his current deal.

FSG shouldn’t need any convincing about the Egyptian’s incredible output, with tonight’s brace taking him to 226 goals in total for the club; and although there are understandable issues to be negotiated regarding the duration and wages of a prospective new contract, they shouldn’t form an impenetrable barrier to an agreement being reached.

Reports of a potential one-year extension surfaced in recent days, and that should be well within the Reds’ financial capabilities, even with the player already earning £350,000 per week.

Richard Hughes won’t have his outlook dictated by Fowler’s words, but ‘God’ is speaking total sense with his verdict on Salah. No footballer is truly irreplaceable, but few come as close to that hallowed status as our number 11.