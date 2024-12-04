‘Slot said yesterday…’ – Journalist reacts to ‘interesting’ Liverpool team news v Newcastle

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There are three changes to the Liverpool starting XI to face Newcastle at St James’ Park, including one particualrly eye-catching alteration from Arne Slot.

The Reds boss hinted in his pre-match press conference yesterday that he may need to be careful with his use of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who on Sunday made his first start since suffering a hamstring injury in the win over Aston Villa nearly a month ago.

Given the tight turnaround with this week’s triple header of fixtures, the vice-captain drops to the substitutes’ bench tonight, with Jarell Quansah coming in for his first Premier League start since the opening day victory over Ipswich in August.

Trent omitted from Liverpool starting XI

Trent’s omission is the standout piece of Liverpool team news, and it caught the eye of journalist Ian Doyle after the starting XI was announced 75 minutes prior to kick-off.

He wrote in the Liverpool Echo’s live matchday blog (18:21): “Interesting that Alexander-Arnold hasn’t been included in the starting line-up. Slot said yesterday that he wasn’t able to play a full 90 minutes, and clearly a second start in a few days is beyond him.

“Quansah did well at right-back when he came on against City but it isn’t his position. Also, it would be a surprise if Alexander-Arnold plays any part tonight, injury permitting.”

Liverpool need Quansah to step up at St James’ Park

With Conor Bradley already sidelined through injury, we can only assume that Trent has been left out of the starting XI tonight due to concerns for Slot over the 26-year-old’s fitness – it was notable that the vice-captain was substituted with just under 20 minutes remaining in the win over Manchester City on Sunday.

If Liverpool didn’t have such a quick turnaround to the game at St James’ Park – and an even narrower window before the Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime – the head coach would have more leeway to keep the number 66 in the line-up.

However, given the multitude of defensive injuries with which we’re already trying to cope, a cautious approach seems the wisest one; and as Doyle says, Quansah performed commendably in an unfamiliar right-back role at Anfield thee days ago.

It remains to be seen whether he or Joe Gomez will start in that position tonight, with both being more at home at centre-back, but it appears to be a case of needs must for Slot against Newcastle.

Liverpool need a big performance from every Reds player at St James’ Park, in particular whoever is entrusted to cover for Trent on the right, and hopefully the 26-year-old will be nicely refreshed to come straight back into the side against Everton at the weekend.