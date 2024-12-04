Ian Wright says Liverpool star had an absolute ‘nightmare’ against Newcastle as Neville gleeful

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet)

Caoimhin Kelleher will be having nightmares about Fabian Schar’s late equaliser for Newcastle United.

Mo Salah appeared to have won Liverpool the game and the lion’s share of the points after putting the visitors in front with a sensational finish in the 83rd minute.

The hosts, however, were determined to deliver one final twist at St. James’ Park and succeeded in doing so, much to the delight of a jubilant Gary Neville during the Overlap’s live watch-along.

Ian Wright stunned by Caoimhin Kelleher ‘nightmare’

A cross delivered towards the far post was let run by the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, who had presumably thought it would fall out of play ahead of extra time.

Unfortunately, for Liverpool’s backup shotstopper, Schar was absolutely determined to ensure the loose ball remained in play, and consequently threw himself at the opportunity.

Another equaliser graced the game and the home fans were sent into a frenzy, leaving Ian Wright wincing at Kelleher’s ‘nightmare’ moment.

“What’s happened to Caoimhin? What’s happened to him there?” the former Arsenal star wondered aloud.

“Keeper’s had a nightmare!”

The 61-year-old agreed with Roy Keane that the goalkeeper must have believed the ball was going to bounce harmlessly out of play.

A point gained for Liverpool

There’s no question about it – that’ll be a tough result for Arne Slot to swallow leaving St. James’ Park this evening.

A fair result, perhaps, on the balance of play, with the hosts dominating the opening proceedings in the North East.

“I have mixed feelings, we were outstanding in the second half but we were not good enough in the first half. Maybe 3-3 is what the game deserved,” our Dutch head coach spoke on Amazon Prime (via BBC Sport).

“They were really aggressive and forced us into mistakes but we were so much better in the second half. I knew the game could be changed around, we were much better with the ball.”

Ultimately, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the Magpies managed wins against Arsenal and Chelsea, whilst also limiting Manchester City to a draw on home territory this term.