How many Premier League points will Liverpool harvest in hectic December?

Liverpool couldn’t wish to be in a better position as the midway point of the Premier League approaches, with the Reds currently boasting a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

So far, Arne Slot has made the transition from the glorious Jurgen Klopp era look remarkably easy, collecting 34 points out of a possible 39 in the top flight and dismantling reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

However, December one again brings with it a glut of fixtures in the division, with teams having precious little time between games to recover and prepare for the next challenge.

Liverpool have six Premier League matches to negotiate in 26 days before New Year’s Eve, and you can avail of a William Hill welcome offer if you fancy a flutter on any of them.

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures in December

First up, it’s a visit to Newcastle on Wednesday night, where the Reds pulled off a dramatic 2-1 win last season thanks to a late brace from Darwin Nunez. Should he repeat the trick this week, he’ll double his tally of top-flight goals for the season so far.

Then it’s a quick turnaround for the final league derby at Goodison Park, and despite Everton’s struggles of late, LFC’s recent record at the home of their nearest neighbours isn’t good, with only two wins in their last 12 visits (incredibly, nine of the other 10 have been draws).

After a midweek Champions League trip to Spain to take on Girona, Liverpool are back at Anfield on 14 December as they welcome Fulham, who played their part in a draamtic seven-goal thriller in the corresponding fixture a year ago.

Christmas week sees the Reds play three Premier League matches in eight days, including two trips to London. The first of those takes them to Tottenham on Sunday 22nd, with the Merseysiders eyeing revenge after a highly controversial defeat on their previous visit, when Luis Diaz wrongly had a goal disallowed for offside after a botched VAR operation.

Slot’s side then host Leicester on Boxing Day, five years to the day of a memorable 4-0 win over the Foxes in the title-winning 2019/20 season, when the Midlanders were second in the table and Liverpool had just returned from lifting the Club World Cup in Qatar.

LFC’s final game of 2024 is away to West Ham on 29 December, by which stage it’s possible that Julen Lopetegui will have been shown the door at the London Stadium if the Irons continue to struggle for form. The Reds may be hoping to dispatch the Hammers as easily as Arsenal did at the Stratford venue last weekend.

How many points will Liverpool earn in December?

That leaves the Premier League leaders with 18 more points to play for in a hectic December, and the heavy fixture load may give the chasing pack hope of reeling in the rampant Merseysiders.

Even on current form, Liverpool will do well to claim maximum points this month with four tricky away matches in the calendar. However, even a return in the mid-teens should keep Slot’s men comfortably at the summit of the top-flight table, a position that every other club in England would crave.