(Video) Liverpool fans had the perfect response to depressing poverty chants at St James’ Park

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans had the perfect response to the latest round of disgusting poverty chants from a collection of individuals at St James’ Park tonight.

A frantic encounter at the Tyneside venue ended in a 3-3 draw being the Reds and Newcastle, with Arne Slot’s side dropping points for the first time since late October but still seven clear at the top of the Premier League.

As the travelling Kopites made their way through the concourse of the stadium after the match, they were subjected to a depressing tirade from certain spectators who broke into a round of ‘Feed the Scousers’, a pathetic chant which has sadly been heard at other stadia across England recently in the runup to Christmas.

The Liverpool supporters had their own response to such provocation, though, reminding their Newcastle counterparts that the Merseyside club are indeed ‘top of the league’, and by a substantial margin as well.

You can view the footage of the two chants below, via @asim_lfc on X:

Newcastle fans sing the ‘Feed the scousers’. Liverpool fans respond with ‘Liverpool, top of the league’ #LFC pic.twitter.com/IamGxpKFFW — Asim (@asim_lfc) December 4, 2024

Poverty chanting is just not acceptable

Once again, it’s important to make the distinction between the many genuine Newcastle fans who came to St James’ Park to support their team tonight, and the minority of idiots who think that poverty chanting is fair game.

The issue at hand is sadly one which affects every part of the country, and for so-called football supporters to use it as a means of ‘banter’ is far beyond the realms of acceptable behaviour.

There’s a big difference between slagging a player or team if they’re performing poorly, and making light of life-or-death situations, with the latter a depressingly familiar occurrence at stadia in England in recent years.

The sad truth is that, until the authorities clamp down on such bile with proper punishments, it’ll continue to rear its ugly head at matches. One day we hope that such disgusting chanting will be a thing of the past, but there’s a lot to be done to ensure that it’s finally stamped out for good.