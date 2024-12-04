Liverpool team news v Newcastle: Nunez recalled and Trent drops out among 3 changes by Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool play their second match of a hectic December when they face Newcastle at St James’ Park tonight, just three days on from a dominant win at home to Manchester City.

The Reds have an even quicker turnaround for the last-ever league derby at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, but before they can begin thinking about Everton, they first need to navigate what’ll likely be a stern test away to the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s side have taken a couple of scalps this season, beating Arsenal and Chelsea during the autumn, but here they come up against a team which has won its last seven matches in all competitions, beating the holders of the Champions League and Premier League in the past week.

Liverpool will be without the likes of Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Federico Chiesa and birthday boy Diogo Jota for the clash at Newcastle, but let’s have a look at the starting XI that Arne Slot has selected.

Liverpool starting XI v Newcastle

The Reds’ starting line-up shows three changes from the team which started the win over Man City three days ago.

Caoimhin Kelleher keeps his place in goal and is aiming for a third clean sheet in eight days. There’s a notable change to the defence in front of him, with Trent Alexander-Arnold dropping to the bench and Jarell Quansah coming in for his first league start since August.

The central midfield duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister keep their places, with Curtis Jones coming back into the side at the expense of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The final alteration is in attack, where Darwin Nunez starts at centre-forward in place of Luis Diaz, with Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo either side of him.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: