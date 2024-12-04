Liverpool dealt early Merseyside derby blow which’ll have left Arne Slot fuming

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool will have at least one line-up change enforced upon them for the Merseyside derby on Saturday after a first-half setback in their match against Newcastle tonight.

With the Reds in the midst of three fixtures in seven days, Arne Slot has been implementing a certain level of rotation with his team selections, hence the omission of Trent Alexander-Arnold from the starting XI at St James’ Park as he seeks to regain full fitness after his recent injury.

The Dutchman will likely shuffle the pack a bit for the clash at Goodison Park in three days’ time, but there’s one alteration that he’ll have to make whether he wants to or not.

Liverpool dealt suspension setback for Merseyside derby

In the 20th minute against Newcastle tonight, Alexis Mac Allister impeded the run of Fabian Schar near the centre circle, with referee Andy Madley deeming it to be cynical enough to merit a yellow card, an interpretation which seemed harsh.

It’s the Liverpool midfielder’s fifth booking in the Premier League this season, thus triggering a one-match suspension which’ll be served against Everton on Saturday (Liverpool Echo).

Mac Allister ban sums up nightmare first half for Liverpool

Slot will have known that Mac Allister was walking a disciplinary tightrope coming into this game, and while there was always the possibility that he’d pick up a yellow card, it’ll enrage the Reds boss that the 25-year-old was booked for a nothing offence.

Madley could have let the Argentine off with a warning for what wasn’t exactly a forceful challenge on Schar, but he looked like a referee who couldn’t reach into his pocket quickly enough.

Alas, there’s nothing Liverpool can do about it now, so we’ll likely see Dominik Szoboszlai come back into the team on Saturday, with Curtis Jones potentially dropping further back to partner Ryan Gravenberch in the middle of the park.

As frustrating as Mac Allister’s suspension undoubtedly is, Slot will be more concerned about a dismally lethargic first-half performance from his side against Newcastle, who at the time of writing have a deserved half-time lead.