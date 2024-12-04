‘Don’t really understand’: Mark Goldbridge can’t believe what’s he’s heard about Liverpool contract situation

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Mark Goldbridge has weighed in on Liverpool’s ongoing contract saga.

Virgil van Dijk (33), Mo Salah (32) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (26) have yet to put pen to paper on fresh extensions.

There are only 28 days remaining until the January 1 deadline – by which point, overseas outfits will be free to open discussions over a pre-contract agreement with all three players.

A pretty uncomfortable reality, it has to be said, and one Liverpool will surely be keen to avoid facing in the New Year.

Mark Goldbridge says Liverpool need to keep 2/3 expiring players

Responding to The Athletic’s update on Salah’s contract situation, Mark Goldbridge urged the Merseysiders to keep a minimum of two out of the trio.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, if they could keep all three, it makes them ridiculously strong next season,” the YouTube personality spoke on That’s Football!.

“But I certainly think they need to keep two out of the three – losing all three would be massive for them. So it is a bit of a contract crisis.”

The No.11 is enjoying an exceptional 2024/25 Premier League campaign, having registered 18 goal contributions in 13 top-flight games.

Which makes it all the more inconceivable that the club could lose the wide man at the end of the season.

“I don’t really understand what the issue is. Is it the players, as is their right, running down their contracts and wanting to see what’s on offer in January?” Goldbridge went on to add.

“Or is it the club not wanting to make silly offers until they know what’s going on. There is a risk with that. If nothing is done before the end of the month, then offers come in, it might make it more impossible or expensive for Liverpool.

“But if they get it done before January and before those conversations can happen, then they’re in a better situation.”

Mo Salah was sensational against Man City

The United Stand commentator couldn’t help himself in his live reaction to the Egyptian King’s stunning assist for Cody Gakpo’s opener against the Sky Blues.

“Oh my God! I mean it’s not a surprise, it’s not a surprise. But what I would say is: Mo Salah is f*****g world-class,” Goldbridge said during his live coverage of Liverpool v Manchester City.

“I hate saying it – but he’s world-class. Why is he so underrated? Why doesn’t he win Ballon d’Ors?

“The guy is f*****g unbelievable. That cross is unbelievable. How has he curled it towards the goal and made it towards the back post there? That is unbelievable from Salah.”

We secured another impressive 2-0 win to make it consecutive victories against the Champions League and Premier League’s incumbent champions.